Mr Parag Arora Appointed Area VP of Citrix Business for India and Asia

Citrix Systems announced the appointment of Parag Arora as Area Vice President for newly united India and Asia sales region. Citrix also announced the appointment of Ravindra Kelkar as Area Vice President of Application Delivery & Security for Citrix in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Parag Arora is responsible for Citrix business in India and subcontinent, Korea and ASEAN markets including; Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. He is tasked with accelerating revenue growth and strengthening Citrix leadership position across the region. Previously two separate operating regions, India and Subcontinent and Asia (ASEAN and Korea) were united into one sales region at the beginning of July 2021. Parag Arora reports directly to Colin Brookes, Senior Vice President, Sales & Services, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Citrix.

“Our industry expects continuous innovation and our customers want to partner with us to solve their business challenges and enable their opportunities for tomorrow. The united region comprising of South East Asia, South Korea and the Indian subcontinent brings an amazing diversity of cultures, languages, geography and economic prosperity across the 19 countries and ~2.4 billion people. I’m thrilled to be working with our customers and partners to bring Citrix solutions that empower employees to be productive and do their best work- anytime, anywhere,” said Parag Arora. “We are privileged to have thousands of customers and hundreds of partners in our area who believe in Citrix, our opportunity and partnership – I am really looking forward to my new role and working together with our local teams, to grow our joint business and strengthen the Citrix leadership position in the market”. Ravindra Kelkar will take on a new role, as Area Vice President of Application Delivery & Security for Citrix across the Asia Pacific and Japan region and continues to report to Colin Brookes. Talking about his role Ravindra Kelkar said: “In the new world of work; consistent application delivery and modern security architecture that lends itself to distributed work environment is critical. With the internet becoming new corporate network and increasing number of applications getting delivered from public clouds the security perimeter has expanded. I look forward to supporting customers in the geo as they transition to security architectures like Zero trust and SASE and also help them get visibility and insights into application performance to ensure a flawless Workspace experience despite location of work” “The establishment of a combined sales region across India and Asia allows for greater sharing of resources, expertise and intelligence across this diverse region. With Parag Arora stepping into lead this united sales region we have appointed a skilled member of the Citrix sales and services APJ team who exemplifies what it means to be customer-centric”, said Mr Colin Brookes, Senior Vice President, Sales & Services, APJ at Citrix. “I am confident that with the appointment of both Parag Arora and Ravindra Kelkar the team across APJ have the right support and leadership to continue our expansion and growth”, said Brookes.