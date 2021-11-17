Mr. Muneer Ahmad becomes the VP of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India

ViewSonic Corp. announced the appointment of Mr. Muneer Ahmad as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Audio-Visual and EdTech Solutions for ViewSonic India.

In his new role, Mr. Ahmad will be heading the sales and marketing of AV and EdTech segments for ViewSonic in India. His role at ViewSonic will be to strategize marketing plans which are in sync with the company’s goals and objectives which will further enhance sales, growth and customer satisfaction. He will be responsible for managing AV and EdTech products, distribution channels, and deployment of sales for the company. His role at ViewSonic India will also include business and market development, customer management, management of market research, strategic direction for promotions and advertising.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Muneer Ahmad said, “I am really excited to step into a new role towards my career growth. Completing almost 4 years with ViewSonic, I have observed the company very closely from expanding its business, products portfolio, growing its presence worldwide and in the Indian market. My tenure here has been inspiring and with new responsibilities, I look forward to strengthening the visibility of the brand and achieving newer heights.”

Having an experience of more than 4 years with ViewSonic, Mr. Ahmad has played an instrumental role in positioning AV and EdTech Solutions of ViewSonic at par with its industry peers and competitors. Under his abled guidance and supervision, ViewSonic ranked amongst the top three projector brands in India and preserved the No. 1 IFP brand tag since 2020.

Talking about Mr. Ahmad’s new role, Mr. Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic- Asia Pacific said, “We are extremely delighted to offer new role to Mr. Muneer Ahmad. His contribution in making ViewSonic a recognized brand in the sector has been impeccable and has seen the brand grow by leaps and bounds under his leadership. India is one of the most important markets for us and we are sure that Mr. Ahmad will deliver nothing but the best.”

Establishing and enhancing brand visibility, Mr. Ahmad had a significant contribution in streamline the business growth of ViewSonic in the Indian market. Growth in sales, developing newer and innovative technology, and meeting the demand of end-consumers led ViewSonic to expand its presence in India. Additionally, Mr. Ahmad played a crucial part in strengthening his brand image as an edtech solution provider. Under his guidance, ViewSonic adopted the display learning method and emphasized the personalized teaching-learning experience. Also, myViewBoard visual learning platform has been widely appreciated by the users and it has over 3 million subscribers globally. To keep the platform engaging, the research team is executing newer features and upgrading the software. As a result, ViewSonic has also transformed more than 1000 classrooms in India to date.

Mr. Ahmad has over two decades of experience in the Information and Technology industry and he used his skills to establish businesses with remarkable results in the Indian market. He is well-known in the industry and has made significant contributions to increasing ViewSonic’s visibility in India.