MP will become the most attractive state for investment in the nation and world, says CM Chouhan at States’ Policy Conclave 2021

The Honorable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressed the inaugural session of the States’ Policy Conclave 2021 through video conferencing, today. The event was hosted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi, and highlighted the role that the states can play in building Atmanirbhar Bharat.

During the event, CM Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh is leaving no stone unturned to fight Covid-19 under PM Modi’s able leadership. We have intensified our preparations to rule out any possibility of a negative impact of the third wave.” Thanking PM Modi for his clarion call to build Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said, “The idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat has inspired us to set a target to build Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh and contribute to PM Modi’s dream.”

Further elaborating on the efforts being taken by Madhya Pradesh government towards this end, he said, “We have set four major pillars on our way to building a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. These are infrastructure, good governance, health & education, and economy & employment. Along with the target of building self-reliant Madhya Pradesh our Government has two major goals: First is to develop the quality of entrepreneurship among the youth of Madhya Pradesh. This way we will be able to turn them into job creators from job seekers. Second is to build Madhya Pradesh as the most attractive state for investment in the world.”

CM Chouhan also elaborated on the efforts undertaken by the MP government in demystifying rules and regulations in establishing industries. He said that the MP government is working towards optimizing the process of “Cost of Doing Business” along with simplifying the process of “Ease of Doing Business.” With GIS based land allotment system, the MP government has also initiated an online process of land booking for industries. Further he said, “We have made huge gains in ensuring easy set-up of industries in the state. We welcome investors to Madhya Pradesh, as we move towards establishing a comprehensive network of MSMEs in the areas of furniture, textile, power loom, toy, jaggery, namkeen manufacturing and production.”

