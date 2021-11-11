MiiS digital hand-held telemedicine scopes are expected to substitute the traditional ophthalmoscope, otoscope and dermotoscope.

Athena LIAN, Sales Manager, MiiS, in an interaction with NCN, explains the company’s focus on the cloud as an integral part of the business and the various products. As a rising star in global medical device sector, Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc (MiiS) is a trusted partner of Hospitals, Medical Schools, and Health Organizations, providing worldwide practitioners with first-class digital and portable diagnostic solutions. The categories in which it operates are eye solutions and primary care.

What role does design and manufacturing play in the company?

Since its establishment, MiiS has been involved in the design and manufacturing of digital hand-held diagnostic scopes that meet the highest quality standards in the world. In addition, the Company produces auxiliary tools to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare practice.

What are your various technologies and R&D performing?

At MiiS, we not only provide hardware but also software like SA1 cloud platform to customers. One can send images of patients to SA1 Cloud platform and SA1 collects data together with images from patients and analyze them. It is expected to substitute the traditional ophthalmoscope and dermatoscope by the use of the digital photographic solution. This medical device is provided to capture the digital photograph or video of eye-fundus, ear canal and tympanic membrane, epidermis, and dermis of skin. Following the global trend of electronic medical records and telehealthcare networks, this people-oriented medical imaging product will be widely applied in doctors’ offices, clinics, skilled nursing facilities and healthcare stations.

We have a state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities. We also have several certifications for our credit.

How is your presence in Taiwan and overseas?

In Taiwan, we have associations with 3-4 hospitals including Horus device. Globally, we are also focusing the US market

How many cloud solutions do you have?

Telemedicine device is expected to substitute the traditional ophthalmoscope, otoscope and dermotoscope by the use of the digital photographic solution. This medical device is provided to capture the digital photograph or video of eye-fundus, ear canal and tympanic membrane, epidermis, and dermis of the skin.

We have DIB100 AI edge computing solution – integrated for software and hardware. We have the robust SA1 platform. You can use Horus Scope with DIB100 and it could segment the different stages of the diabetic retinopathy and mark symptoms. If you have these telemedicine devices in remote area or clinic and send data to hospital, the patient doesn’t need to do face to face diagnosis.

How do you see the opportunity after pandemic?

People are unable to go to hospitals due to pandemic and our efficient devices have been helping both the patients and the doctors. Our market has increased by 20% after the outbreak of pandemic.

Please brief us about your plans for the Indian market and the support you expect from the Indian government?

Since India is a large market, we see a lot scope in future for our solutions. We have some of the distributors in India and we are optimistic about the India as a future emerging market. So far we haven’t thought about seeking the support from the Indian government; maybe in future we may need their support.

What will be the future for your solutions?

Following the global trend of electronic medical records and telehealthcare networks, this people-oriented medical imaging product will be widely applied in doctors’ offices, clinics, skilled nursing facilities and healthcare station in the coming times.

