MicroWorld Technologies to showcase futuristic cybersecurity solutions at GISEC – 2020

With the aim of driving security transformation across the world, MicroWorld Technologies, a leading name from the cybersecurity sector, has confirmed their participation in the year’s biggest technology event – GISEC, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 6th to the 10th of December 2020.

In a year which has displayed the malicious prowess that threat actors possess, MicroWorld plans to showcase their proactive cybersecurity solutions, including the newly launched eScan Enterprise EDR, at the technology event which would bridge the knowledge gap between detecting potential threats and mitigating them through cybersecurity and technological awareness.

In addition to showcasing their security solutions, they will also undertake an initiative to educate partners about the latest security technologies and best practices offered by MicroWorld, through discussions with their technology experts.

Mr. Govind Rammurthy, Managing Director and CEO of MicroWorld Technologies said, “This year has been about enterprises transforming digitally. However, such a transformation without the aid of similar or greater security transformation can leave organizations more vulnerable. With the futuristic solutions that we plan to showcase, we want to enlighten the entire Middle-East, along with attendees from across the world, on the various ways that cyber-threats can be mitigated and nullified.”

Ms. Shweta Thakare, Vice President – Global Sales & Marketing, MicroWorld Technologies added, “We are excited to be part of GISEC 2020 as it is the largest and most anticipated cybersecurity exhibition in the Middle East. GISEC also provides us with the perfect platform to interact with end-customers and partners, and at the same time listen to their technological pain points in an open dialogue, helping them strengthen their security infrastructure and counter cyber-threats. At the same time, we are looking forward to drive our cybersecurity awareness message and maximize our brand visibility with a focused audience.”

MicroWorld’s team will be available at GISEC, Dubai World Trade Centre, from the 6th – 10th of December 2020, at Stand H1-3.