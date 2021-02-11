Microworld Appoints Ms. Shweta Thakare as VP Global – Sales & Marketing

Microworld Group of Companies, Cybersecurity leaders and home to the brands eScan, MailScan and Nemasis, has announced the promotion of Ms. Shweta Thakare to the position of Vice President – Global Sales & Marketing. She will be responsible for handling the marketing strategies and promotions of all MicroWorld’s cybersecurity brands, propagating the brand message, and strengthening their presence across the globe with compelling sales.

“Ms. Thakare has been a pivotal figure in shaping the global footprint of the company. She is an extremely well-known figure in the field of cybersecurity & her promotion to such an important position recognizes the vital role that she has played and will continue to play in strengthening our leading position as industry leaders both domestically and internationally,” said Mr. Govind Rammurthy, MD and CEO of Microworld Group of Companies.

Ms. Shweta Thakare, VP – Global Sales & Marketing quoted “I would also like to thank my entire team who, over the years, have supported me and the brand in many ways and have aided our simultaneous growth. In my current role, I look forward to taking our brands eScan & MailScan to greater heights while establishing Nemasis as a major brand in the international markets as well.”