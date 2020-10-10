Microsoft & Red Hat Announce Azure Red Hat OpenShift in India

Underlining a mutual commitment to enable true hybrid cloud computing in India, Microsoft and Red Hat announced the general availability of Azure Red Hat OpenShift in the country. Jointly managed with Red Hat, Azure Red Hat OpenShift brings an enterprise-grade Kubernetes solution built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux – the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform – to Microsoft’s public cloud, Microsoft Azure.

Azure Red Hat OpenShift provides a powerful on-ramp to hybrid cloud computing, enabling IT organizations to use Red Hat OpenShift in their datacenters and more seamlessly extend these workloads to use the power and scale of Azure services. Businesses can expand resources with public cloud infrastructure while maintaining existing on-premises investments. The two companies are jointly hosting exclusive learning focused webinars and deep dive sessions for IT Pros and developers across the country.

According to Venkatesh Krishnan, Executive Director, Commercial Partners, Microsoft India, “Hybrid cloud technologies are the future of enterprise computing. Through our collaboration with Red Hat, we provide a production-ready public cloud foundation. This offering reiterates our common goal to provide a powerful, supported and trusted choice for developing and deploying hybrid cloud workloads. It will empower enterprises in India to create a hybrid environment that meets their current as well future business needs – providing them the much required agility, scalability and efficiency as they rebuild their businesses.”

Neeraj Bhatia, Senior Director, Sales, Red Hat India and SAARC said, “Red Hat and Microsoft have been working together extensively in bringing forth services and co-developed products to customers across the world. Azure Red Hat OpenShift will lean on the strengths of both the parties, enabling customers to expand container innovation, deploy mission-critical apps with greater confidence and more easily manage and orchestrate cloud-native workloads across a hybrid cloud environment.