Microsoft powers Wheebox to conduct learning assessments for BITS Pilani

Talent assessment solutions provider Wheebox has ensured continuity of BITS Pilani’s learning programs and evaluations for nearly 23,000 working professionals. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Wheebox platform eliminates the need for in-person assessments and allows students to appear for examinations from the comfort and safety of their homes. In the past year, the solution has allowed BITS Pilani to conduct nearly 2.5 lakh exams remotely, including end-semester assessments for students enrolled in its Work Integrated Learning Program.

With students spread across locations in India, conducting in-person examinations across different cities during the pandemic was a challenge. Enter Wheebox’s examination platform solution with online proctoring capabilities, which ensured uninterrupted conduct of examinations remotely. The solution provides a highly secure admin portal, ensures faster setup time, and enables seamless candidate registration, in addition to offering efficient online assessment, assigning of answer sheets to evaluators, as well as tracking, reporting, and management of exam results. Students could also use the QR code scanning feature built into the solution that allows them to upload scans of their physical answer sheets.

Nirmal Singh, CEO and Founder, Wheebox

Nirmal Singh, CEO and Founder, Wheebox, said, “Technology is a critical enabler in ensuring learning continuity and transforming education in the hybrid era. Built on Microsoft Azure, Wheebox’s online exam assessment solution has helped students of BITS Pilani continue their academic progress in a contactless manner. The security and scalability offered by Microsoft Azure is key to the solution meeting the demands of quality hybrid learning.”

The Wheebox solution uses Microsoft Azure for end-to-end online examination platform hosting. It is also equipped with the ability to do real-time proctoring over chat and video that helps mitigate cheating and improve the integrity of the exams. Using the solution, the duration between conduct of exams and start of evaluation has come down from 14 to about three days only.

Mr. Venkat Krishnan, executive director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India

Mr. Venkat Krishnan, executive director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India, said, “Microsoft’s ISV partners are truly at the forefront of innovation in solving customer challenges each day. Microsoft Azure helps Wheebox deliver the online assessment solutions for several academic institutions in a secure and scalable way. This has greatly benefitted all stakeholders in the educational system to not just maintain continuity but also reimagine newer ways of operating in a hybrid era. The flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability of Microsoft Azure are complemented by the rapidly developing innovations of Wheebox’s solution to meet the needs of its customers.”

With more academic institutions adopting newer tools for hybrid learning, Wheebox is empowering them with its customized, scalable, and advanced AI-driven platform to assess students effectively. Its integrated tools help to simulate data, records, and exam papers and enable institutions to conduct fair assessments at scale and publish error-free evaluation reports.