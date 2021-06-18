Microsoft India Announces Winners of Cloud Champions 11 program

Microsoft India announced the winners of the inaugural edition of Cloud Champions 11, a unique engagement program designed to strengthen its commitment to partners in India. The program recognized 11 Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) for accelerating cloud growth for SMB customers between December 2020 and March 2021. The program received over 1000 registrations from 777 partner organizations across 92 cities in India. Open to all active Microsoft partners in the country with CSP business, or direct and indirect resellers catering to SMB customers, the program evaluated participants basis their cloud business growth across Microsoft Azure, Modern Work and Security as well as Business Applications. List of winners:

Group Partner City Group A (<$10K, 50% growth) Accops Systems Pvt. Ltd. Pune DynaTech Systems Pvt. Ltd. Ahmedabad Ashtech Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai Group B ($10K to <$50K, 45% growth) 123Coimbatore Coimbatore TheMaverics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai Juana Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Delhi Group C (≥ $50K, 42% growth) SD Squared India Services Pvt. Ltd. Delhi Value Point Systems Pvt. Ltd. Bengaluru Cloudstrats Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai Group 4 (New Partners) Infocloud IT services OPC Private Ltd Mumbai Claritus Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Delhi

Mr Harish Vellat, Senior Director, Small and Mid-Corporate Business, Microsoft India, said, “Our partners have been at the forefront of delivering cloud innovations to help customers transform and become more agile. Through the Cloud Champions 11 program, we acknowledge the resilience, commitment and customer obsession of our partners to empower our SMB customers in these challenging times.”

The winners received special recognition at a virtual Champions’ Night on June 17. The Champions Night attendees also gained access to a business session by entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo. The prize winners will receive professional mentoring from business coach Mitali Chopra. They will also receive a choice of virtual experiences, especially curated from across the globe, including sessions on positive thinking, family fitness, piano meditation, cooking masterclasses, and interactive music festivals.