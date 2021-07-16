Microsoft India Announces Country Awards To Recognize Partner Excellence

Microsoft India today announced country winners of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The local awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Embee and PWC were recognized as Cloud Innovation Partners of the Year. Hanu, Softline and Sonata Software were awarded the Technology Partners of the Year in Azure, Security and Business Applications, respectively. EY was recognized as the Gamechanger of the Year in the country.

These winners were awarded in addition to the global awards announced earlier. Celebal Technologies won the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award from India. While Wipro Technologies won the award for Modernizing Applications in Azure, Birlasoft was recognized as a finalist in the same category.BrainScale was among the finalists for Cloud Native App Development on Azure. Quadrasystems was the category finalist for both Business Excellence (customer experience) and Modern Work & Security (Modern Endpoint Management). Tech Mahindra was among the category finalists for media and communications industry. Mr Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India, said, “People and organizations have evolved rapidly and adapted to new ways of operating over the last few months. To meet emerging needs of customers, our partners have been with them on every step of their digital transformation journeys. The awards recognize the resiliency and continued dedication of our partners to change making through innovations based on Microsoft technology. Congratulations to all the winners on this remarkable achievement.”

This impressive group of partners and their solutions demonstrates amazing agility and creativity in building new technologies across the intelligent cloud to edge, all with the goal of exceeding customer expectations by bringing technology to life in meaningful ways. This year’s group of winners and finalists is an inspiring reflection of the impact our partner ecosystem enables through the innovative technologies they continue to build for our mutual customers. Across categories including Azure, Modern Work & Security, and Social Impact, our partners are dedicated to helping customers solve challenges and truly work to support our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.