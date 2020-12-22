Microsoft India Announces Cloud Champions 11 Program

Strengthening its commitment towards partners in India, Microsoft India has announced the launch of a unique engagement program Cloud Champions 11. Through this program, Microsoft will recognize 11 Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) for achieving significant growth in their business between December 2020 and March 2021.

The Cloud Champions 11 program is open to all active Microsoft partners in India with existing CSP business, CSP direct resellers and CSP indirect resellers catering to SMB customers. Participants will be evaluated basis the YoY growth achieved during program duration. For new partners who do not have a revenue baseline for a comparable period, evaluations will be based on the highest revenue and program terms.

Harish Vellat, Senior Director, Small and Mid-Corporate Business, Microsoft India said, “Our partners have been delivering innovative cloud solutions to help customers reimagine their businesses and achieve more. We support our partners by investing in the tools and services they need and rewarding them when they deliver strategic solutions to drive exceptional customer outcomes. The Cloud Champions 11 program honours the deep resilience of our partners and their outstanding commitment towards customers for transformative solutions in these challenging times.”

All registered partners will get an opportunity to attend the inaugural event hosted by the Microsoft leadership team understand Microsoft’s offerings for partners as well as a business coaching session. The 11 Cloud Champions will receive special recognition at a Champion’s Night event and coaching from international business coach Mitali Chopra. They will also get access to a choice of virtual experiences, especially curated from across the globe, such as sessions on positive thinking, family fitness, piano meditation, cooking masterclasses, and interactive music festivals.