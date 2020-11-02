Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare now available

Microsoft has announced the availability of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, a specialized cloud solution for the healthcare sector. The managed service offering includes released and new healthcare capabilities that unlock the power of Microsoft 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform.

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare provides trusted and integrated capabilities that deliver automation and efficiency on high-value workflows as well as deep data analysis functionality for both structured and unstructured data that enable healthcare organizations to turn insight into action.

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare will help organizations transform and enhance patient engagement by providing proactive ways to deliver a seamless care experience and help to improve workflow efficiency. The general availability release will provide the following new capabilities:

Patient 360 based on HL7 FHIR: health providers can get full context into the patient’s history and their current encounters, conditions, procedures, and appointments, all fed from the EMR data repository, all built in healthcare common data model, based on HL7 FHIR with direct integration to the Azure FHIR service.

Patient access to healthcare on their terms: create unique, omnichannel patient experiences and engagements for self-scheduling appointments, physician searches, proactive wellness outreach, care reminders, and online interactions with care agents, patient portals, or virtual health bots.

Electronic Healthcare Record (EHR) integration with Microsoft Teams

Clinicians can make virtual patient visit or consultation with another provider in Teams directly from the EHR system. This greatly simplifies the IT experience for healthcare professionals. Microsoft has focused primarily on Epic, but there will soon be support for other electronic health record systems as well.

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is available globally,