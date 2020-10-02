Microsoft Announces Preorder for Updated Surface Pro X

Microsoft announced that pre-orders for the updated Surface Pro X will now be available for commercial customers only. The new Surface Pro X will be generally available from October 13, 2020.

Starting at INR 1,49,999, the latest updates to Surface Pro X offers a new configuration that includes Microsoft’s next-generation custom processor and a new Platinum finish, along with new app experiences, resulting in longer battery life and increased performance across all Surface Pro X devices.

“Earlier this year, we introduced Surface Pro X in India to push the boundaries for what an always connected, ultra-light and incredibly thin 2:1 device could be,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India. “We now bring new updates to Surface Pro X, including new app experiences, enhanced performance and a new platinum finish, delivering a new experience to those who need to be connected, productive, and creative at any time.”

For customers who need more power, Microsoft has refreshed its top end Surface Pro X SKUs by adding the new Microsoft SQ® 2 processor – the fastest processor in its class – and a new Platinum finish. Microsoft will also be introducing three new colors for the Signature Keyboard: Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red, all with the same built-in storage and wireless charging for the Surface Slim Pen.

Surface Pro X brings the best of today’s web-first experiences like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, Netflix, Spotify and more, while supporting thousands of the existing Windows apps like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Whatsapp. There is increased momentum from key app partners embracing Windows on ARM, taking advantage of the power and performance benefits of Microsoft SQ®1 and SQ®2 processors to bring new experiences for all Surface Pro X customers.

Microsoft Edge has been made faster and there’s a new version of Microsoft Teams optimized for Windows on ARM. There are plans to expand support for running x64 apps with x64 emulation. For developers, Visual Studio code has also been updated to run natively. Microsoft is committed to help organizations ensure their apps work with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 Apps on ARM64 devices with App Assure with Fast Track. This results in overall faster performance and longer battery life with Surface Pro X now getting up to 15 hours of battery life across both configurations.

Surface Pro X is the thinnest and most connected 2-in-1 device. Access to fast, reliable bandwidth to support remote learning and working for multiple people in a household has become challenging for many. With ultra-fast Gigabit LTE connectivity, Surface Pro X users always have a direct connection on demand.

Surface Pro X will be available in the following configurations in India:

Model: New Surface Pro X SQ2/16/256GB LTE (Platinum & Black)

MRP: INR 1,49,999

Model: New Surface Pro X SQ2/16/512GB LTE (Platinum & Black)

MRP: INR 1,78,999