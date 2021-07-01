Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Micron Technology announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended June 3, 2021. Fiscal Q3 2021 highlights

Revenue of $7.42 billion versus $6.24 billion for the prior quarter and $5.44 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $1.74 billion, or $1.52 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $2.17 billion, or $1.88 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $3.56 billion versus $3.06 billion for the prior quarter and $2.02 billion for the same period last year.

“Micron set multiple market and product revenue records in our third quarter and achieved the largest sequential earnings improvement in our history,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Mr Sanjay Mehrotra. “Our industry-leading 1α DRAM and 176-layer NAND now represent a meaningful portion of our production, and Micron is in the best position ever to capitalize on the long-term demand trends across the data center, intelligent edge and user devices.”