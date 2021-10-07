Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year...

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 2, 2021.

Fiscal Q4 2021 highlights

Revenue of $8.27 billion versus $7.42 billion for the prior quarter and $6.06 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $2.72 billion, or $2.39 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $2.78 billion, or $2.42 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $3.88 billion versus $3.56 billion for the prior quarter and $2.27 billion for the same period last year

Fiscal 2021 highlights

Revenue of $27.71 billion versus $21.44 billion for the prior year

GAAP net income of $5.86 billion, or $5.14 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $6.98 billion, or $6.06 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $12.47 billion versus $8.31 billion for the prior year

“Micron’s outstanding fourth quarter execution capped a year of several key milestones,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “In fiscal 2021, we established DRAM and NAND technology leadership, drove record revenues across multiple markets, and initiated a quarterly dividend. The demand outlook for 2022 is strong, and Micron is delivering innovative solutions to our customers, fueling our long-term growth.”