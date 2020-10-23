Micron & Tata Communications to conduct Virtual IoT Security Conference on Oct 28. Micron & Tata Communications are partnering to present important trends in IoT security and services industry. The half –day global virtual conference will be held on Oct 28, starting 12:30pm IST.

Micron continues to work within the IoT space to provide memory and security solutions that enable this vast ecosystem. The IoT industry is at a tipping point with hype surpassing reality – industry experts forecasted 50B IoT devices by 2020, but currently only ~9B IoT devices are deployed – with the majority being consumer devices. This gap stems from vastly underestimated complexities with enterprise IoT deployment, chiefly connectivity and cybersecurity. Tackling these challenges head-on, on Oct. 28, Micron and Tata Communications are bringing together industry experts to talk about some of the most pressing points and way forward for the IOT industry at large.

Also there is an important joint partnership announcement between Micron and Tata Communications that will take place that day, during the conference pertaining to the IOT industry – to empower enterprises to incorporate 5G into their IoT digital transformation strategies.