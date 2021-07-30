Micron Launches 176-Layer NAND Mobile Solutions to Power Super-Fast 5G Experiences

Micron Technology announced it has begun volume shipments of the world’s first 176-layer NAND Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 mobile solution. Engineered for high-end and flagship phones, Micron’s discrete UFS 3.1 mobile NAND unlocks 5G’s potential with up to 75% faster sequential write and random read performance than prior generations,1 enabling downloads of two-hour 4K movies2 in as little as 9.6 seconds.

Micron’s 176-layer NAND offers a compact design ideal for the high capacity, small form factors required in mobile devices. This launch follows quickly on the heels of Micron’s volume delivery of PCIe Gen4 solid-state drives with 176-layer NAND in June, bringing high performance, design flexibility and low power consumption to professional workstations and ultrathin notebooks. Now available for smartphones, Micron’s industry-pioneering advanced NAND technology and performance enables a more responsive mobile experience with true multitasking across apps. “5G delivers multigigabit speeds to mobile devices, and a high-performance hardware foundation is critical to powering these lightning-fast mobile experiences,” said Mr Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit. “Our breakthrough 176-layer NAND supercharges smartphones with unparalleled performance, delivering rich multimedia content to consumers’ fingertips in a flash.” Micron’s 176-layer UFS 3.1 solution provides 15% faster mixed workload performance than its prior generation, enabling faster app launching and switching across multiple apps for a smoother mobile experience. Without storage as a bottleneck, users can take advantage of 5G’s speeds with the powerful combination of UFS 3.1 and Micron’s 176-layer NAND. Micron’s 176-layer mobile solution features:

Improved performance: Micron’s 176-layer UFS 3.1 solution brings 75% faster sequential write and 70% faster random read performance over previous generations, dramatically accelerating application performance.

Faster downloads: The up to 1,500 MB/s sequential write performance translates to an ability to download a 10-minute 4K (2,160 pixel) YouTube video stream in 0.7 seconds or a two-hour 4K movie in 9.6 seconds.

Smoother mobile experience: As compared to its predecessor, Micron’s 176-layer UFS 3.1 solution and its premium quality of service results in about 10% shorter latency for faster response times and a more reliable mobile experience.

Improved endurance: Micron’s 176-layer mobile solution boasts up to two times the improved total bytes written versus its previous-generation product, meaning twice the total data can be stored without degrading device reliability and the smartphone’s life span can be extended for even the heaviest of users.

Micron’s 176-layer UFS 3.1 discrete mobile NAND, offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities, is now available.

“Micron’s first-of-its-kind combination of UFS 3.1 and 176-layer NAND will give our HONOR Magic3 Series an edge as the first smartphone to debut with this high-performance 3D NAND solution,” said Mr Fang Fei, president of product line at Honor Device Co., Ltd. “Users of our new flagship HONOR Magic3 Series will be able to enjoy snappy, seamless multitasking across apps, fast downloads and storage supported by Micron’s industry-leading solution.”