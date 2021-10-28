Micron Announces Availability of Crucial DDR5 Desktop PC Memory Products

Micron Technology announced the immediate availability of Micron Crucial DDR5 desktop PC memory products that deliver up to 50% faster data transfer speeds over previous-generation DDR4 memory, providing mainstream PC users with enthusiast-level performance.7 Whether a PC is used for business, learning, creativity, interactive entertainment or personal use, the computing experience is defined by performance, flexibility and efficiency. Micron’s DDR5 memory technology advancements offer higher bandwidth per core, nearly doubling the effective memory bandwidth8 to provide multi-core CPUs with the data they need for multi-tasking and other demanding PC applications.

“Micron has long been at the forefront of defining the PC industry’s DDR5 specifications, leading the charge for this groundbreaking technology and enabling the industry’s transition by offering the DDR5 Technology Enablement Program (TEP),” said Malcolm Humphrey, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Compute DRAM Product organization. “Through our DDR5 TEP, we have accelerated ecosystem access to Micron’s industry-leading product design, development, system integration and testing to maximize DDR5 performance for customers.”

DDR5 allows for better power efficiency, decreasing operating voltage to 1.1 volts. Plus, its unique features enable future chip density to grow from today’s 16Gb up to 24Gb, 32Gb and beyond, quadrupling the module density of DDR5 over DDR4 DRAM. This provides headroom and future scalability for DDR5-enabled systems. Improved bus efficiency results in higher effective bandwidth. By combining higher bandwidth, lower power and higher density, DDR5 enhances performance for emerging PC applications such as 4K and 8K content creation, interactive entertainment, personal and business productivity, and virtual reality experiences. By feeding hungry multi-core CPUs, DDR5 memory also helps make multitasking more efficient without bogging down system performance.

The new Micron Crucial DDR5 memory has been validated and is compatible with 12th Gen Intel Core processors that support DDR5, along with many of the major DDR5 compatible desktop motherboards currently available. Micron Crucial DDR5 DRAM features predefined XMP profiles to enable users to easily recover memory performance up to JEDEC speeds, in the event of a system-level memory speed downclock.

Availability: Micron Crucial DDR5 memory products in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB densities are available now on crucial.com and worldwide from leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, enhancing system performance and user productivity on every continent.

“As we celebrate 25 years of Micron’s Crucial brand of consumer DRAM and SSD products, we are entering a new era of PC computing. The rapid adoption of DDR5 memory will further enable Micron’s vision of transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “Micron’s Crucial DDR5 memory is built to deliver the compatibility, speed and reliability that high performance PC enthusiasts have come to expect from us and is now available to mainstream customers around the globe.”

“With the launch of the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family we are leading the PC industry transition to DDR5,” said Mandy Mock, Vice President and General Manager of Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group, Intel. “Intel has collaborated closely with Micron on the development and enablement of the DDR5 ecosystem to deliver the highest performance computing experiences to PC users.”