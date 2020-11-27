Micro Focus Deepens Channel Commitment in Asia Pacific and Japan

Strategic investments to help Micro Focus partners build robust capabilities and relations with their install base to address urgent business needs during the pandemic. Micro Focus has announced increased focus on its dedicated channel program, reinforcing and extending Micro Focus’s commitment to its distributor and reseller base in Asia Pacific and Japan against the pandemic backdrop. Members of Micro Focus Partner Program can expect focused, enriched layer of support and enablement across key pillars including portfolio enhancements, training and certifications, and upselling and cross-selling opportunities.

Driving growth for the channel community even during the crisis period, Micro Focus made swift and strategic investments at the start of this year to smoothen the transition for partners and equip them with essential resources to support their customers’ Business Continuity Plans. Micro Focus rolled out a series of packaged digital offerings that leverage the breadth and depth of its technology portfolio, allowing partners to confidently add value across key technology pillars—Hybrid IT, Security, DevOps and Predictive Analytics.

“Micro Focus’ commitment to our partners and customers was put to the test this year due to major disruptions to the global economy and unforeseen changes to the way businesses are conducted. The situation required practical and decisive actions from us, and we are very heartened to see our approach making a positive impact on the way our partner community has adapted to and thrived in today’s business climate,” said Stephen McNulty, President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Micro Focus. “Through the strengthened relationship we have with our network of resellers and distributors in Asia Pacific and Japan, we want to instil in them a renewed sense of confidence to approach their customers with strong capabilities and a deep understanding of modern IT needs that meet urgent business requirements.”