Metallic Shines with Next Major Global Expansion of Award-Winning BaaS Solutions in Asia Pacific

Commvault announced that its award-winning Metallic Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions are now globally available across 30 countries, including in Asia, with portfolio availability in India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore. Metallic is also now generally available in additional geographies through Metallic managed service provider (MSP) partners.

The Indian SaaS ecosystem has come a long way, with the demand for SaaS products seeing a significant increase across industries. This momentum is expected to continue the trajectory allowing organizations across India to drive both cost and revenue efficiencies.

Commenting on the launch, Anshuman Rai, Area Vice President, India and South Asia, Commvault said, “India’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry has the potential to be valued at $1 trillion by 2030 and the continued increase of cloud adoption by customers in India especially mid-market and small enterprises, makes it one of the largest markets for us to capture. We are excited to bring Metallic’s SaaS data protection technology to India as it offers every digital enterprise, proven enterprise-grade performance for cloud data protection and backup as a service, ensuring flexibility and scalability in today’s hybrid cloud market.”

“As enterprises across APJ adopt cloud services faster than ever, the demand for agile, cloud-delivered data management to mitigate cyberthreats, ensure recoverability, and drive compliance is rising,” said, Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. “With today’s news, customers and partners around the globe now have access to Metallic’s unmatched portfolio of cloud-native SaaS offerings to protect all major enterprise workloads at massive scale. Not only that, but Metallic also ensures customers won’t be waiting up to 10 days for a restore – with unique flexibility to protect data close to the source – on-prem, in the cloud, or to the Commvault HyperScale X appliance.

Metallic provides simple, flexible, and integrated data protection for cloud and hybrid cloud workloads as opposed to point products that solve only part of the problem. Metallic’s capabilities, including breadth of coverage for SaaS applications, endpoints, hybrid cloud datacenter workloads, and its unique SaaS Plus storage flexibility eliminate the need for disparate point solutions and siloed data. With simplified management, reduced infrastructure costs, and fast time to value for customers, Metallic provides quick and easy protection for all data with a simple, easy-to-use SaaS model.

Bringing Metallic innovations to more parts of the world is an ongoing priority for Commvault, as is constant innovation. Metallic recently added to its arsenal with all-new Metallic Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure Active Directory protection solutions, and enhancements to the Metallic Cloud Storage Service. With the addition of Metallic Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Metallic supports all three Microsoft cloud platforms – Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Azure.

“We are thrilled to partner with Commvault to launch the award-winning Metallic SaaS cloud solutions in India as it expands its global presence in Asia with the offering of a BaaS-based comprehensive and robust portfolio. Metallic is truly a cloud-native, SaaS-delivered solution that is timely for Indian enterprise companies looking to address the challenges of storing and protecting their business-critical data. We are proud to continue our growing relationship with Commvault and through Metallic, our customers in India are now better able to seamlessly address growing business concerns around cost, scalability, and security as they protect critical data,” said NS Bindra, Vice President & Chief Country Executive at Ingram Micro India.

Commvault continues to dedicate much of its best talent to support the APJ region, most recently with the appointment of Kelly Chan as Area Vice President for Metallic Sales for APJ. As the new AVP for Metallic in the region, Chan has been appointed to lead the growth trajectory with a dedicated focus on expanding Commvault’s Metallic footprint across APJ as customer requirements region-wide continue to shift to SaaS technologies.