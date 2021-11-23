Mesh-up your entire home with a pair of NETGEAR Orbi RBK352

If you are looking for the most simplistic solution to internet connectivity for your entire large home, look no further. NETGEAR’s Orbi RBK352 WiFi 6 Mesh system is one of the most powerful router-satellite pairs that can handle networking and internet connectivity to an entire home of up to 3,500sqft. Capable of handling the simplest of tasks, from high-speed internet browsing to downloads and video calls, or bandwidth and low latency priority for 4K streaming and ultra-fast gaming, the Orbi has it all covered for you. And lastly, installation and setup is a piece of cake – no geeky browser settings; just a mobile app and you’re ready to rock.

NETGEAR’s Orbi RBK352 is a simple two-piece WiFi router that works as a pair in a mesh system. One functions as a router that connects to your WAN, while the other is a satellite that wirelessly relays the internet or network further to another area of your home. Together, they combine into a very powerful intelligent mesh system that needs no wires.

Armed with the power of Dual-Band WiFi 6 (AX1800) technology, the Orbi performs with a strong, fast and reliable wireless network in every corner of your home. Once deployed, you can experience 4 streams of pure WiFi 6 that can deliver throughputs of up to 1.8Gbps, benefitting anything that it’s used for – be it lag-free gaming or smooth streaming. Now you can be assured of the best entertainment experiences even with up to 8K UHD streaming options.

Using the latest in AX wireless technology, you can now get rid of ugly and messy ethernet cables at your home. With wireless speeds of up to 1.8Gbps on 5GHz bands, who needs wires anymore? Get up to twice the throughputs of physical 1Gbps ethernet connections on all the latest WiFi 6-supported smartphones and laptops. Look out for the AX specifications when opting for the latest gadgets to make the most of the Orbi’s potential. Don’t have a device with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology? No worries – simply connect an ethernet cable to the satellite’s Gigabit Ethernet port and enjoy high-speed networking in any part of your home. With the WiFi 6 AX tech, you can now connect 4x (30+) the usual number of devices and additionally benefit from better efficiency and longer battery life. So why not smarten your home with some more IoT-enabled appliances?

Speaking about the product, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said, “NETGEAR is always committed to bring in innovative and secure devices, and our Orbi range of products stand upto it. The Orbi RBK352 is armed with NETGEAR Armor which is powered by Bitdefender that ensures advanced protection from cyber threats and protects all your devices on the network from attacks. We will continue to bring in such innovative and technological devices in future too”

And lastly, you can now make your smart home even smarter. The NETGEAR Orbi RBK352 can also be partially controlled by your voice assistant. Simply ask Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to toggle the WiFi or get a passphrase prompt for your visiting guests to make it even easier for them to connect to your home network without exposing your devices to theirs.

Easily configure your Orbi or setup a guest network and allow them a secure and isolated internet without exposing your network to any threats. All you need is your Orbi App and you are ready to rock within minutes. Have a home larger than 3500sqft? No issues – simply pair more satellites and spread them out to cover your entire home and enjoy high-speed networks with zero dead zones.