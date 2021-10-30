Mercusys (a brand of TP-Link) Takes its Elite Channel Partners on an Incentive Trip to Goa !!

Mercusys India organised an invitational trip to Goa for its esteemed partners from all over the country. Total 22 partners qualified for the trip and were taken to Goa as a token of appreciation for their sales achievement and their commitment towards Mercusys brand. The beautiful trip embarked on the 18th of October, 2021 for a 2 nights – 3 days staycation to their channel partners.

Mercusys team along with the partners visited several tourist attractions and famous places in Goa, all the partners had a gala time and enjoyed their stay. The partners praised the sheer efforts put in by Mercusys team and are eagerly waiting for the next trip. Mercusys regularly rewards its partners with schemes and trips for their hard work and cooperation.

“We always believe in getting the channel community together especially during these tough times. Trust and long-term partnership will go ahead with Mercusys brand as well” said Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, VP (TP-Link & Mercusys).