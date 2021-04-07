MediaTek and Samsung Introduce World’s First Wi-Fi 6E Enabled 8K TV

MediaTek and Samsung today introduced the world’s first 8K QLED TV – the flagship Samsung 8K QLED Y21 – powered by MediaTek’s MT7921AU, delivering the fastest connectivity experiences through its cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. Following their announcement of the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 enabled 8K TV in 2020, MediaTek and Samsung are yet again driving the smart TV industry forward with the latest connectivity features and premium 8K imaging for unparalleled home entertainment experiences.

MT7921AU supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 from a single, highly integrated platform. With 1.2 Gbps speeds, consumers can enjoy smoother streaming and gaming for uninterrupted entertainment. Wi-Fi 6E is designed to make use of uncongested bandwidth in the 6GHz spectrum and offers numerous advantages over previous Wi-Fi generations, such as significantly faster multi-gigabit data throughput, lower latencies and the latest security and connection reliability features.

“Consumers depend on fast, reliable connectivity, whether they are using their TV for streaming, gaming or following along with workouts. Our collaboration with Samsung has been instrumental in bringing consumers the latest smart TV technology to support these uses and beyond,” said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group. “With our advanced connectivity technologies – including WiFi-6 support – integrated into Samsung’s 8K TVs, we’re driving the premium smart TV segment forward globally.”

MediaTek is the world leader for Wi-Fi technology, which is used widely in global products, including mobile devices, audio solutions, PCs, digital TVs, Blu-ray players, IPTV set-top boxes and web cams. MediaTek works closely with the Wi-Fi Alliance to ensure its connectivity portfolio supports the latest Wi-Fi features, such as Wi-Fi 6E. Affirming its leading industry position, MediaTek has recently been selected by the Wi-Fi Alliance to be part of the Wi-Fi 6E certification test bed for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ devices.