MCAFEE ENTERPRISE NAMED A WORLDWIDE LEADER IN IDC MARKETSCAPE FOR CLOUD SECURITY GATEWAYS

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye announced that the company has been named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Security Gateways 2021 Vendor Assessment for its MVISION Cloud technology, which is part of its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) portfolio. McAfee Enterprise received this distinction based on its robust cloud registry and analytics, data loss prevention (DLP) and threat detection capabilities.

The IDC MarketScape defines a cloud security gateway (CSG) as a security enforcement point that monitors cloud application usage by organizations to provide discovery, monitoring, and protection. CSGs incorporate multiple security controls, including policy enforcement, threat detection, data loss prevention and user behavior analysis. Typical use cases for CSGs are data protection, shadow IT discovery, visibility and control of unmanaged devices, threat protection, compliance and security operations in infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) environments.

According to the report, “McAfee Enterprise has a strong ecosystem of security solutions, including Secure Web Gateway, CSG and endpoint security that it can integrate to enable customers in their data loss prevention, User Behavior Analytics, XDR and threat prevention goals. McAfee has focused on providing robust protection and DLP, with the scale and speed necessary to support large user bases.”

“We believe this recognition is yet another validation of McAfee Enterprise’s cloud-native approach to helping businesses overcome the security challenges of adopting a multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud environment,” said Anand Ramanathan, Senior Vice President of Product Management, McAfee Enterprise and FireEye. “MVISION Cloud aims to transform the way IT security is deployed and managed. Together with McAfee Enterprise’s next-generation secure web gateway and MVISION Private Access products, it delivers the industry’s most comprehensive security services edge solution—the security element of the Secure Access Service Edge framework.”