McAfee and Ingram Micro Deepen Relationship to Provide Leading Security Solutions Globally

McAfee and Ingram Micro Inc, a global provider in technology and supply chain services, have announced an expanded worldwide relationship that builds on the transformation of the McAfee channel program. The new agreement will provide access to McAfee products and solutions across Ingram Micro’s global distribution network, including its regional Cloud Marketplaces and Centers of Excellence.

McAfee launched its SaaS portfolio on the U.S. Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in late 2020, and plans to expand its footprint on Ingram Micro’s network of e-commerce platforms throughout 2021. Both companies recognize the opportunity and impact of cloud transformation happening within the channel landscape. Together, the two companies are working to help channel partners embrace these dynamics and enhance their offerings to address customer needs and drive intiatives to accelerate the opportunity by offering McAfee Device to Cloud Suites designed to help organizations accelerate cloud adoption. Additionally, Ingram Micro is expanding its services capabilities with McAfee to provide migration services to move from legacy security technology to McAfee MVISION products.

“At McAfee, we are focused on empowering our partners to effectively address dynamic customer needs by providing industry leading security solutions, a strong eco-system, and programs that enhance profitability, ” said Kathleen Curry, senior vice president of global enterprise channels, OEM & strategic alliances, McAfee. “Ourexpanded relationship with Ingram Micro will help build on the transformation that McAfee has been driving and enable our organizations to reach a larger set of customers around the world in need of security protection.”

“We are proud to play an increasingly important role in McAfee’s global channel strategy and applaud its efforts to increase its channel partner engagement and enablement,” said Scott Zahl, executive director, global partner enablement, Ingram Micro. “Together with McAfee we are providing our mutual channel partners with access to one of the world’s most trusted cybersecurity solution portfolios and award-winning channel programs. Add to the mix our security expertise and best-in-class resources including our regional Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplaces and global Centers of Excellence, and there’s never been a better time to work with Ingram Micro and McAfee.”

As a result, channel partners will benefit from the expanded relationship in the following ways: McAfee and Ingram Micro will be able to more effectively engage with and strengthen global channel partner relationships; It will now be easier for channel partners to purchase McAfee products and solutions through Ingram Micro; The expanded relationship enables Ingram Micro’s large service organizations with security tools and solutions from McAfee; and Partners will be able to see McAfee products in Ingram Micro Centers of Excellence around the world