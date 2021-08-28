Matthew Goss Appointed as SVP & GM for SAP Concur Asia Pacific Japan and Greater China

SAP Concur has appointed Matthew Goss as Senior Vice President & General Manager for Asia Pacific Japan and Greater China.

Goss, who has over two decades of experience in the IT industry, will take charge of SAP Concur overall business operations in the region, growing the company’s customer base and market share.

SAP Concur globally serves more than 45,000 customers in over 150 countries including over 75% of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, and counts more than 70 million end users who book travel and process expenses.

An 18-year SAP Concur veteran, Goss was until his latest appointment, the managing director for SAP Concur Australia and New Zealand. In that role, he grew SAP Concur’s ANZ revenue significantly, and established the SMB (Small and Mid-market Business) in ANZ. Prior to that, Goss was instrumental in the establishment of the Concur shared services centre in the Philippines.

A proven business leader with deep understanding of IT business dynamics, Goss has also held regional level senior leadership positions in client delivery.

“The past year has made clear the pivotal role technology plays in enabling businesses to reset and re-calibrate for growth,” said Goss. “As travel gears up again and firms move to optimise and expand their operations, opportunities to improve spend visibility, control and compliance abound. I’m proud to be leading SAP Concur’s efforts to transform businesses in these areas during this exciting time.”

Doug Adamic, Chief Revenue Officer at SAP Concur, said: “Goss has a stellar track record of success within SAP Concur and the industry. I have full confidence that under his leadership, our APAC team will continue to be our customers’ trusted partner as they manage employee spend and digitise travel, expense and invoicing to become intelligent enterprises.”