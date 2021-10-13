Matrix to Proclaim Enhanced Portfolio of Hybrid and IP Unified Communication Solutions at the GITEX Technology Week 2021

Matrix, an acclaimed industry-leading manufacturer of Telecom and Security solutions is enthusiastically gearing up to showcase its plethora of pioneering solutions at the GITEX Technology Week 21. The event is being conducted at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai from 17th- 21st October’21. Since its inception, the exhibition has always been a witness of first-hand technologies that are tailored to redefine the way the high-end technological world functions.

Matrix has chosen this technologically rich platform to launch its latest and innovative Telecom solutions. The communication giant will unveil its state-of-the-art Gigabit IP Phone – SPARSH VP210 at the event. The exclusive range of modernistic Unified Communication Servers, intelligent Gateways, ergonomic User Terminals, and advanced IP-PBXs will also be brought into the limelight at the event.

SPARSH VP210 – the Smart IP Desk Phone, is designed after understanding the core needs of futuristic corporate professionals. Equipped with functionalities such as Power over Ethernet, Fully Duplex Speakers and 50+ Business IP Calling Features, 128 x 64 Graphical LCD, LED for Call, Message Wait Indicator, Intuitive user interface with Icon, the User Terminal redefines the conventional desktop telephony experience. Apart from this, Matrix will wholeheartedly sport its avant-garde Hybrid tech marvel – ETERNITY PENX. The card-based IP-PBX is sculpted to provide a much more market-demanded platform that combines the best of UC and PBX technologies. With its versatile user interface and deployments, market dominance comes easily to this next-gen hybrid communication solution.

Matrix will also be divulging its best-in-class IP-based Unified Communication Solutions, inclusive of a range of hardware and software. With IP-at-core and its hardware-independent nature, ANANT Unified Communication Server forms the basis of a Voice over IP solution for modern-day business enterprises that adapts to existing infrastructure setup with ease. It is a unique office UC solution for small-medium & large enterprises with up to 5000 users. It connects internal and external decision-makers at multiple locations for effective communication and real-time collaboration. Other than this, Matrix will be boasting its proficient SOHO corporate communication solutions along with Smart IP Deskphones for business professionals to offer enhanced enterprise communication quality.

This time, at GITEX, making an entrance will be our latest launch in the domain of Access Control and Time Attendance, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent new age door controller with face recognition as a credential. With this device, it becomes easy to deploy for various solutions such as visitor management, cafeteria management, contract workers management, and job processing & costing. With features complementing security such as Live Face detection, Adaptive Face Enrollment, and Deep Face Learning, it makes security more tamper-proof. With a high-end storage capacity of 50,000 users, 2,00,000 face templates, & 5,00,000 events, it suffices the need of every organization. Alongside this, Matrix would be propounding its core competencies, Access Control Solutions for SMEs and SMBs, helping them in growing their vision to become pioneering enterprises.

Apart from this, we are showcasing our upcoming range of Enterprise Network Video Recorder – a turnkey Video Management Software solution for medium and large enterprises. Designed with cutting-edge hardware technology and redundant server features it is an ideal solution for enterprises looking for a persistent solution. Not to miss, the device has a 1Gbps throughput capacity with 4K Decoding. Also, smart features like perceptive monitoring and smart investigation lead to proactive security. All in all, these flexible and reliable enterprise NVRs are ideal for modern organizations looking for proficient, persistent, and preventive security.

Besides this, we would be also showcasing our range of IP Cameras and Video Management Systems that provide centralized security for modern enterprises. Matrix IP Cameras back-illuminated CMOS sensor technology results in exceptionally clear images even in light as low as 0.01 Lux. Apart from this, the cameras are designed with cutting-edge technology and a sturdy build. Adhering to (IP66) Ingress Protection standards, the cameras can perform even in harsh weather conditions. Lastly, in compliance with the (IK10) impact protection standard the cameras can withstand impact upto 20 joules.

“GITEX Technology Week is an ideal launch pad for our latest solutions. We are expecting lengthy interactions with key decision makers of different industry verticals to understand their needs and devise solutions revolving around the same”, commented Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager.