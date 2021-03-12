Matrix Presents ETERNITY NENXIP50 – The Complete IP PBX Solution

ETERNITY NENXIP50 is a tailor-made IP-PBX for the SOHO market segment. It is a small yet powerful, integration supportive IP-PBX with seamless mobility that provides all business class telephony features to be productive, look professional and enhance customer services.

It is a true convergence of communication technologies with integrated interfaces for FXO (CO),GSM/3G and VOIP networks. ETERNITY NENXIP50 intelligently selects the most cost-effective route to place local, mobile, or long-distance calls and reduces telephony costs.

This exclusive variant of the NENX range, allows customers to access features that are now built-in, along with offering IP users up to 50. If elaborated in 3 easy points, it is: 1. A software-hardware Solution package equipped with VoIP facilities; 2. The IP-PBX to give you privacy and control over your workspace conveyance; 3. The one-stop tool for network management, security and transparency.

Key Features: Built-In 50 IP Users and Mobile/Desktop IP Users; Built-In VoIP Channels and 4 Channel Voice Mail; Built-In 4 CO ports and 2 SLT ports; Built-In CTI interface support; Built-In SMS Server and Gateway support; On-Board IP User Support; LDAP Client Support; Support of 4G VoLTE ports; COSEC Door Integration; Auto-Sign-in for Softphones; Screen and Application sharing through VARTA WIN200; Intuitive and Easy Web GUI; Scheduled Backup of Voice messages/recordings;