Manli Technology Announces the Manli GeForce RTX 3070

Manli Technology Group Limited announces the Manli GeForce RTX™ 3070. It will be based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, and offer great performance value. Building upon RTX, the second-generation of GPUs will feature new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors. The RT and Tensor Cores both have double the throughput as before. There are 5,888 CUDA cores onboard powering the 3070. It also possesses 8GB of memory, and GDDR6 memory speeds of up to 14Gbps. This makes the 3070 faster than the RTX 2080Ti and 60% faster than the original RTX 2070.

The twin fan front plate features an aggressive dual curved blade design. Four composite copper heat pipes and segmented heat sinks maximize cooling efficiency. The metal back plate lends structural rigidity. NVIDIA Ampere architecture will usher in a new era of computing power, and the thundering tempest on the packaging captures that excitement and energy.

The AI capabilities have been given more power to work with. NVIDIA DLSS boosts frame rates without compromising image quality. More games support RTX IO, and can now be played in 60fps at 1440p quality.