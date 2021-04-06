Manabu Yamazaki as new President & CEO, Canon India

Canon India Pvt. Ltd has announced the appointment of Manabu Yamazaki as the new President & CEO for Canon India, with effect from April 1, 2021. Manabu Yamazaki takes over the baton from Kazutada Kobayashi, who was at the helm for 9 years leading growth in the India market.

The new role entails spearheading Canon’s business strategy and operations in India. Prior to this, he was working as the Chief Regional Officer for the brand in Eastern China, overseeing various functions in the APAC region. Yamazaki has been associated with Canon since 1989 and has also been a notable contributor in business management across European, Middle Eastern, Russian, and African markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Manabu Yamazaki newly appointed President & CEO said, “I am delighted and excited to join Canon India and to work closely with a team of highly skilled professionals here. As a vibrant nation, India is brimming with entrepreneurship and holds vast potential for exploring newer creative avenues. We, at Canon, are fully committed to the Indian market and I am looking forward to building on Canon’s track record of success and innovation and continuing to deliver value and delight to all stakeholders. Considering the vast reach and diversity, we will continue with our endeavour of expanding product propositions and presence across different parts of the country.”

A seasoned leader, Yamazaki has worn multiple hats throughout his storied career. He will be overseeing the strategic operations of Canon India and is tasked to strengthen the existing core businesses and bolster the growth in the brand’s imaging expertise in newer multiple areas in India.



During the pandemic, Canon led through uncertainty, adapted to changing customer needs, and took its customer service to the next level. Canon successfully weathered the storm caused by the pandemic.