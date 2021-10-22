Majority of Organizations Uncertain They Can Recover from a Ransomware Attack

According to a recent IDC survey, more than one-third of organizations worldwide have experienced a ransomware attack or breach that blocked access to systems or data in the previous 12 month. To help address these rising – and seemingly inevitable – issues, Dell Technologies is introducing new software and services to accelerate virtual machine (VM) backup data availability, simplify management of large data sets, and maintain business continuity while alleviating dependencies on day-to-day cyber recovery operations.

The Dell Technologies 2021 Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) findings reveal organizations are facing several data protection challenges driven by the constant threat of ransomware and the consumption of emerging technologies such as cloud-native applications, Kubernetes containers, and artificial intelligence.

“As we move further in the data era, the amount of data being generated will continue to increase due to various factors such as continuation of remote working culture, higher adoption of emerging technologies etc. The Dell Technologies 2021 Global Data Protection Index corroborates this, and highlights how organizations globally are managing more than 10 times the amount of data, as compared to five years ago”, said Ripu Bajwa, director & general manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India.

“Our newly launched Dell Technologies 2021 GDPI findings indicate that over two-thirds of the respondents from Asia Pacific and Japan are concerned that their organizations’ existing data protection measures may not be sufficient to cope with malware and ransomware threats,” said Lucas Salter, general manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, Asia Pacific & Japan

The 2021 Dell Technologies GDPI survey found that globally organizations are managing more than 10 times the amount of data than they did five years ago – from 1.45 petabytes in 2016 to 14.6 petabytes in 2021. Additionally, 68% of respondents in India (Global: 82%, APJ: 82%) are concerned their organization’s existing data protection solutions won’t be able to meet all future business challenges. These concerns are well-founded, with 26% (Global: 33%, APJ: 38%) reporting data loss in the last year and 34% (Global: 45 %, APJ: 42%), experiencing unplanned system downtime.

66% of respondents in India (Global: 62%, APJ: 68%) are concerned their existing data protection measures may not be sufficient to cope with malware and ransomware threats, while 74% (Global: 74%, APJ: 72%) agree they have increased exposure to data loss from cyber threats with the growth of employees working from home. 42% of respondents in India (Global: 67%, APJ: 67%), lack confidence that all their business-critical data can be recovered in the event of a destructive cyberattack or data loss. 70% of respondents in India (Global: 63%, APJ: 64%) believe emerging technologies—such as cloud-native applications, Kubernetes containers, artificial intelligence and machine learning pose a risk to data protection, and the lack of data protection solutions for newer technologies was one of the top three data protection challenges for organizations. On average, globally, the cost of data loss in the last 12 months is approaching four times higher for organizations using multiple data protection vendors as compared to those using a single-vendor approach.

New software and managed services offerings includes the Dell EMC PowerProtect Data Manager adds Transparent Snapshots to give organizations a new and unique way to help protect their VMware VMs at scale. Dell EMC PowerProtect appliances with Smart Scale helps organizations manage multiple data protection appliances at exabyte scale, allowing IT staff to make informed decisions about their capacity needs and keep up with data growth. Dell Technologies Managed Services for Cyber Recovery Solution helps organizations drive consistent operations and reduce risk of data loss by having Dell experts manage day-to-day cyber recovery vault operations and support recovery activities.

Tian Beng Ng, senior vice president and general manager, Channel, Dell Technologies, Asia Pacific and Japan said, “Successful security transformation is based on working in collaboration with a wider ecosystem — from partnering with vendors in providing the best-in-class solutions to enhancing cyber resilience with their local know-how.”