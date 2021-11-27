Mahindra Logistics announces second edition of CATAPULT – a platform for start-ups

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. has announced the second edition of Catapult. This exciting platform for start-ups will be accepting applicant invites till November 30th whereas the evaluation process will begin from December 1st – December 30th. The premier day is scheduled for April 30, 2022.

The second edition of Catapult will focus on identifying technology solutions in the Logistics & Supply Chain and Mobility space. The technological areas of focus include: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics & Automation, Virtual reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR), Drones, Big Data & Analytics, Low-Cost Hardware/ Connectivity/ GPS Based Solutions and E-Mobility Solutions.

Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited, said, “At MLL, our purpose is accelerating commerce, empowering communities to Rise – and Technology is an important foundation that we have harnessed over the years, to achieve this. Through Catapult, we are offering a unique platform that supports, enables, accelerates, and empowers the Logistics start-up community to Rise. Catapult aims to transform the Indian Supply Chain & Mobility sector and co-create future-ready tech-powered solutions with the Indian start-up ecosystem”.

The first edition of Catapult received an overwhelming response from over 300 startups from the Supply Chain & Mobility ecosystem. After a robust evaluation process, 16 start-ups were shortlisted for the Cohort. The Cohort participants then collaborated with Mahindra companies on some real-world use-cases for a period of 3 months to develop market-ready solutions.