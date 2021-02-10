Mahatma Award 2020 for CSR Excellence for Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies has been presented with the prestigious ‘Mahatma Award 2020 for its efforts towards building a better planet by employing a global business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible operations. The Mahatma Award was established by social entrepreneur and social activist Amit Sachdev, director of New York-based Liveweek Foundation, known as ‘The CSR Man of India’, for his advocacy of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Bill in India.

The award has been accepted by Mr. Sudhir Tangri, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight Technologies India, accompanied by Naresh N Asnani, Keysight’s Country Manager, Communications and CSR, in Delhi.

On receiving the award, Mr. Tangri said, “At Keysight, our corporate social efforts are continuous and ongoing throughout the year, with the purpose of strengthening local communities in different ways. On one front, we are working with our non-governmental organization (NGO) partners and local civic bodies to combat Covid. On the education front, our STEM program brings experiential learning closer to children and helps them acquire next-generation skills.”

“I would like to congratulate the Keysight team for their honest efforts for helping the local communities in a pandemic, supporting STEM education, and creating environmental awareness in citizens. I am intrigued with the innovative STEM program and wish the team the best in their future endeavors,” said Mr. Amit Sachdeva, Founder of Mahatma Award, while presenting the award.

In India, Keysight’s community efforts include:

Pandemic response — The company is committed to fighting the Covid situation in the country by working closely with the local civic bodies along with our NGO partners.

STEM education — The company’s innovative programs for promotion of STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) education is aimed at bringing experiential learning closer to the middle school children and has engaged more than 9000 students, 115+ schools and close to 150 teachers in the past year.

Environmental sustainability — Keysight has also assisted in development of an eco-friendly park that inspires smart, aesthetic waste management in Gurugram. This park, called ‘The Samadhan Hub Park,’ was developed in collaboration with IAmGurgaon (NGO partner) and Municipal Corporation and was conceived as an urban solution to promote environmentally conscious waste management solutions for citizens of Delhi NCR.