M5 Technologies Signs India Distribution Agreement with VOIC Networks

M5 Technologies (formerly Media5 Corporation), a manufacturer of VOIP media gateways and enterprise session border controllers join hands with VOIC Networks, India’s Leading ICT Technology distributors to explore the Indian market. VOIC Networks will promote the complete range of Enterprise session border controller and Media Gateway products and offer full support and training for channel partners and system integrators. At a strategic level, the agreement will allow VOIC Networks to offer Media5 VOIP Media gateway and SBC as a bundle with a range of interoperable UC and CX products brands including Microsoft Teams, Mitel, Genesys, Aspect, Altitude, Unify, and Ericsson.

Mohammed Zameer, Senior VP – M5 Technologies, commented “We are very pleased to have VOIC Networks as our distributor in India. In such a crowd market full of challenges and price competition, a strong pairing between Voic network and M5 will be a good choice to explore the business in India. VOIC Networks has proven experience in the VoIP hardware distribution market and offers a high level of support and a comprehensive range of value-added services. We look forward to working with VOIC Networks to grow our India market share.

“We are delighted to be working with M5 who we see as a pioneering player in the Enterprise session border controller and VOIP media gateways. With growing interest in unified communications, we want to work with our channel partners so that their customers get the most out of their investment in technologies such as Microsoft Teams. Our aim is to build a strong partnership with M5 that will address the new and future needs of the unified communications channels and service providers in India” said Rohan Fernandes who heads Partner & Alliances at VOIC Networks.

M5 Technologies (formerly Media5 Corporation) is Canada’s leading IP solutions provider, well-known for its reliable, carrier-grade Mediatrix gateways. With a focus on innovation and excellence in customer support, Media5 delivers highly adaptive hardware and software components for business multimedia communications and collaboration. Media5 is present worldwide with local representatives in North and Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. For more details: https://www.m5t.com/

VOIC Networks Pvt Ltd (VNPL), headquartered in New Delhi, India is a privately held company involved in the sales and Technology distribution of VoIP & CTI products. Incorporated in the year 2013, the team had vast experience in providing solutions in the areas of Unified Communication and CTI technologies. VoIC networks have core knowledge and expertise in running distribution business locally and acquiring the customer base globally by providing value addition to their telecom network and solution, moving towards a true GLOBAL company.