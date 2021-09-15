Luminous Power Technologies Launches India’s Most Revolutionary Designed Inverter

Luminous Power Technologies announced the launch of ICON 1100, India’s first revolutionary inverter which is beautiful, convenient, and safe at the same time. The premium inverter is crafted with beautiful curvy edges on the front and back to give it a sleek design perception. This stellar inverter complements your living room space and doesn’t need to be hidden from your guests at your home or office.

This innovative product has a dedicated enclosure to fit the battery that is compatible with Tall Tubular Battery (TTB) between the capacity from 150 AH – 220 AH. Once the battery is connected inside, it becomes an integrated unit with no hanging wires outside the enclosure, thus, preventing children to have the chances of accidental contact and keep them completely safe.

The latest ICON 1100 comes with a 900 VA rating which is the largest selling inverter segment in the domestic market. The inverter is built with pure sine wave output which serves as a substitute for the grid power when it fails. Besides, it provides absolute convenience due to its detachable panel at the top which makes it easy to fill battery water without moving the trolley. It also helps to reduce the acid spill in comparison with the existing inverter battery sets.

Speaking about the launch, Amit Shukla, Sr. Vice President & Head (Power Solutions Business), Luminous Power Technologies said, “With innovative & native R&D, Luminous is proud to launch ICON inverter which is thoughtfully designed keeping the consumer-centric approach in mind. With the growing demand of Inverters due to WFH transition, we are dedicated to provide smart solutions to every consumer at the most cost-effective prices, complemented by excellent customer service.”

This next-generation inverter is designed by Pearl White color frame that adds a high-end & ultra-modern look to the living room space. It has matt black side panels that complements the finish and enhances the overall aesthetics of the product. The consumers need to buy the battery, separately and would have to pay just 10% higher than normal Inverter battery combo. The combo includes the battery, inverter and the trolley set.