LogMeIn Expands Data Storage for LastPass Business Customers in India

LogMeIn, a provider in empowering the work-from-anywhere, announced LastPass Enterprise and Identity customers will now be able to store their encrypted vault data locally in India for the first time.

Against the backdrop of growing concern for data security, 58% of APAC organizations report that they feel remote work has exposed their companies to increased cyber risk, LastPass has achieved significant growth across all major industry verticals. To support this growth, LastPass is expanding its LastPass’ global infrastructure – in addition to the existing data storage infrastructure in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Singapore, Asia Pacific customers or those doing business in the region can now choose to have their vault data stored in India.

Accessibility to the new data storage solution will provide LastPass Enterprise and Identity customers in India with reassurance that their data is being stored locally and managed with the same zero-knowledge security and access safeguards that LastPass offers its business users worldwide.

“As the world becomes increasingly digital and makes remote working the norm, having our customers’ password vault data stored in-region adds an important dimension to the overall LastPass service, said Rahul Sharma, Managing Director, India & SAARC at LogMeIn. “It’s imperative that we take measures to support the compliance needs of our customers around the world, which is why we’re pleased to make our local data storage offering available to all new and existing LastPass Enterprise and Identity customers in India.”