Logitech MX Keys Keyboard for Superior Performance Launched

Logitech announced the Logitech MX Keys, the latest addition to the premium performance Master Series. The keyboard ensures a powerful and reliable performance that transform the way you work. Engineered and crafted in Switzerland, the MX Keys with the Perfect Stroke technology, delivers the best tactile low-profile typing experience on a Logitech keyboard.

“Our newest flagship product is designed for advanced users, such as software developers, engineers or designers, who want to be more productive and need to interact with their digital content at the speed of thought. MX Keys brings consumers the most comfortable low-profile typing experience we can provide so they can work for as long as they want. When used together with the recently launched MX Master 3, these premium performance tools deliver the ultimate solution to your desktop,” said Mr. Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia, Logitech.

The Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard brings you a premium typing experience with fluid keystrokes and accurate, tactile responses when keys are depressed. Equipped with smart illumination, the backlighting detects your hands and adjusts keyboard lighting automatically depending on the room lighting condition. It also switches off when it’s not in use to save battery power and keep distractions at a minimum.

MX Keys comes with Perfect Stroke Keys that match the shape of your fingertips, offering a satisfying experience where every keystroke is fluid, natural, fast, and accurate with a distinct tactile response. Ensuring comfort and stability, MX Keys sports a balanced and premium design built with quality materials. It also comes with Smart Illumination with which the backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions, which along with saving battery, ensures a comfortable user experience.

Goldmedal Electricals launches Crimson and Champion LED strip lights for the festive season

Goldmedal Electricals has introduced two new LED strip lights: Crimson and Champion for the ongoing festive season. With celebrations being restricted indoors, both Crimson and Champion strip lights are safe and easy to use lighting options for home decorations during the festivities. With this launch, Goldmedal is offering the best in technology and design for accent lighting, backlighting and decorative lighting for indoor use.

Goldmedal’s Crimson and Champion LED strip lights are slim, flexible and shock-resistant, making them safe to use indoors in areas such as desks, workstations, shelves and even on or under the stairs. With a minimum of 60 LEDs per meter and 20 lumens per LED, they offer bright illumination while consuming less energy and generating lesser heat. They require minimum investment of time, effort, and money, which makes them the ultimate lighting product for every occasion. These new LED strip lights set the benchmark when it comes to high performance and durability.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals said, “Since the festivities are being celebrated at home this year, we wanted to provide a safe and durable solution for the festive décor needs of our customers. Crimson and Champion were designed in keeping with our goal to constantly innovate and upgrade our products. Both LED strip lights are versatile decorative lights that can be used for aesthetics and functional purposes. The versatility, shock-resistance, and energy-saving features of these colourful strip lights make them perfect choice for indoor lighting during festivities.”

While Crimson is manufactured in a 20-watt variant with six colour options, Champion comes in a single 45-watt variant in warm white. Both Crimson and Champion LED strip lights are available in 5 meters packs at select retail outlets for a starting price of Rs 580 and Rs 750 per unit respectively.

The company also recently launched a range of innovative and stylish products including Artio switches, i-Sense Bluetooth player and a Wi-Fi router and extender. Goldmedal offers a wide range of modular switches and accessories, home automation systems, wires and cables, doorbells, PVC pipes, DBs, MCBs and others.