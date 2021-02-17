Logitech Launches Its First-Ever Experience Store in India

Logitech India announced the opening of its first-ever experience store in Nehru Place in Delhi. The store is part of the brand’s retail strategy to allow users to experience their wide range of product portfolio that is spread across gaming, lifestyle and productivity segments. The store provides a premium experience with enhanced appeal and engaging model to interact with the customers and other retail partners, giving in-depth experience in a dynamic brand environment.

This is the first exclusive Logitech experiential store in India which is part of brand’s commitment to India market and provide them with the best information and service to make choices based on features, price and environmental impact. This store is the first in the series and will offer consumers the option to interact physically on a more intimate level with the brand and take a closer look at their design and innovation-led portfolio. It focuses on helping customers experience the best of Logitech products under one roof in the most engaging way. The store will feature the range of Logitech’s productivity and lifestyle peripherals, Logitech G gaming gears, and Blue Microphones for creators.

The Logitech exclusive experience store is divided as per the product portfolio to ensure users get a dedicated experience in the right environment. Different zones represent Logitech’s products focused on gaming, creativity, lifestyle and productivity. For instance- the gaming zone includes the overall ecosystem with the Logitech G headsets, mice, and keyboard, allowing the user to play the games and experience the performance of the gears before making a purchase. These zones bring alive the utility and key USPs of the Logitech products and enables users to experience the products in real life scenarios.

Speaking on the launch of the store, Mr SrinivasRao, Country Head of Logitech India said, “The Logitech experience store launch is a step towards our commitment to the India market where we offer consumers and other retail partners an opportunity to physically experience our products and make an informed purchase decision.” He further added, “Our retail expansion journey will be catapulted with an offline retail store and we endeavour to bring in the best in class products to our users through these expanded channels.”

In last year there has been a dramatic shift in consumer behavior pushing further to adopt online channels, consumers still prefer to experience the product before making a purchase decision. This exclusive experiential store will help them experience and appreciate the craftsmanship and offer a complete range of products from Logitech G and Blue series, MX series, and other cutting-edge Multidevice offerings.