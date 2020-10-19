Logitech G Launches G733 Wireless Gaming Headset

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, has introduced a new wireless gaming headset that celebrates self-expression and the fun side of gaming. The G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is a full featured, wireless headset that fits with your style and helps make your gaming experience more reflective of your world.

Through social media, the advent of user generated content (UGC) and the rapid rise in streaming, content creators’ gear and gaming rooms are increasingly on display, encouraging these gamers to put more thought into the design comfort use and what it conveys about their individual style and personality. Investing in one’s surrounding environment to reflect inner expressions lends to a more immersive gaming experience, and Logitech G’s new wireless headsets will amplify that.

The new G733 wireless headset only weighs 278g, features new colorful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head, making it one of the most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed. The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is now available on Amazon.in in black color.

“As gaming becomes a bigger part of pop culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamers’ identity,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “With that in mind we set out to design a collection of high-performance gaming gear in a fun way.”