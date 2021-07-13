Logitech G Introduces New, Lightweight Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, introduced a new, lightweight headset, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset. At 240 grams, the Logitech G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest gaming headset on the market. Using a similar design as the award-winning G733 wireless gaming headset, the G335 has a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort. It features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials to conform to your head for long-lasting comfort, any way you play.

Available in Black and White, with matching reversible headbands, the Logitech G335 is designed to mix and match with the Logitech G products, this new addition gives gamers more opportunities to customize and personalize their gaming spaces.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features easy ‘plug and play’ capabilities for use with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5 mm audio jack. Complete gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic, let gamers immerse themselves in the game without any distractions. The G335 is also Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity.