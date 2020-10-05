Logitech Announces M190 Wireless Mouse

Logitech announces the launch of Logitech M190, a Full-Size Wireless Mouse for lag-free performance. The M190 features a comfortable, contoured shape designed to follow the natural curve of the hand so you stay productive longer. The scooped buttons guide fingers into ideal placement, while additional palm support provides all-day comfort at work or home.

The M190 allows its users to work wirelessly and move freely – from up to 10 meters away – with virtually no delays or dropouts. No cable means no clutter on your desk and M190 ensures easy transport from one workspace to another. The mouse offers 18-month battery life that automatically kicks into power-saving mode when not in use, precision tracking, and line-by-line scrolling. Whether you use M190 with a laptop, desktop, at home or on the go, this is a mouse you can depend on and get uncompromised quality with all the essentials you need at an affordable price.

“The M190 combines wireless technology, all-day comfort and simple navigation with the quality and precision of a Logitech mouse at a great price point,” said Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia, Logitech. “If you’re looking to create or complete your wireless setup with a full-size mouse, without the full-size price, the M190 is the perfect mouse for you.”

M190 comes with a USB receiver that allows you to simply plug and play, making it easy to transport from one workspace to another with reliable connectivity. The M190 Full-Size Wireless Mouse is available in Charcoal, Red and Blue colour options.