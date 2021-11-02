“LOD platform integrates the real life stores’ products with digital stores, to create a unique virtual experience for consumers looking for contactless purchase”

Lenovo India is the first brand in the PC industry to bring this phygital (physical+digital) experience for its consumers. This virtual store is an amalgamation of the two major shopping avenues -Lenovo.com and its ~400+ stores across ~200 cities in India. Lenovo’s e-commerce platform currently reaches 12000 pincodes and has seen a 2x growth in traffic in the last six quarters, and has also seen a 6x growth in revenue. In an interaction with Mr. Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director-Ecommerce, Lenovo Asia Pacific and Mr. Dinesh Nair, Head of Consumer Business, Lenovo India about the Lenovo On Demand (LOD) platform and how it facilitates the future readiness for small retail or partners.

Recently, Lenovo has announced the Lenovo On Demand (LOD) platform. How does this platform bring phygital experience for its consumers?

Lenovo On Demand is India’s first omni-channel platform for PCs, and it presents an amalgamation of e-commerce and offline retail. It integrates the real life stores’ products with digital stores, to create a unique virtual experience for consumers looking for contactless purchase. LOD caters to the new-age consumers who seek a phygital (physical+digital) experience- the best of both worlds.

Consumers are increasingly looking to do a combination of online research and offline purchase basis their preference and convenience. LOD allows them to purchase Lenovo products online from the nearest Lenovo exclusive store through store.lenovo.com or Lenovo.com and then opt for a 24 hour home delivery or pickup at store. Consumers get choice of purchase and delivery options a wide range to choose from and also get a great unboxing experience with assistance from trained store staff.

How does the LOD platform facilitate the future readiness for partners as they continue to compete & grow in the phygital world?

Lenovo has a large network of Lenovo exclusive stores across ~200 cities and we also have and we continue to grow that network. We also have a growing Brand portal – Lenovo.com which attracts large consumer traffic for research and purchase. LOD ensures that physical stores benefit through full ecommerce capability and access to huge consumer traffic on Lenovo.com. Lenovo has also employed a dedicated training team who would conduct multiple workshops with partners & their staff for a thorough training on LOD. The new planned retail POS system will enable real time inventory upload, thus making it easier for partners to manage their online stores. Stores will also be able to run local promotions and attract consumers to their stores and drive higher conversions

Tapping into new emerging demand for laptops in India, which products are you going to launch in the Indian market?

Customer consumption behaviour patterns have changed significantly over the last two years. We found that people want a laptop experience without carrying a laptop for true mobility; hence we are coming up with various sleeker, ultra-light and ultra-mobile products for a new hybrid working world. You can look out for some interesting consumer laptops and tablets, which will be launched in the next few months.

Lastly, what are the overall scenarios of Lenovo in the Indian market?

The accelerated digital and intelligent transformation has created significant market opportunities in India. We have seen an immense year-on-year growth of 31.3 percent​along with a significant Q1 revenue growth across key segments of Software & Services Group. India is among the top 4 regions for us in terms of Asia Pacific Revenue. There is tremendous scope in India to grow, according to the evolving consumer needs and requirements. Lastly, a large student fraternity and gaming community presents us with extensive opportunities to keep growing with our audience. We have been investing consistently in growing our presence in India and also are focused on leveraging technology to enhance Lenovo’s access and experience for our consumers.