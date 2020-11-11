Linksys India Launches New Budget Friendly E5600 WiFi 5 Router

Linksys announced its latest E-series routers today with the launch of E5600 (AC1200) WiFi 5 router in India. The E5600 (AC1200) WiFi 5 router is the series’ latest wallet-friendly model that can cover up to 1,000 square feet. The router can handle up to more than 10 devices at speeds up to 1.2 Gbps making it the ideal router for gaming, streaming and web surfing. The E5600 WiFi 5 router is also equipped with advanced security features such as Parental Controls and separate Guest Access that allows users to give guests access while keeping unwanted guests out of the network.



Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Linksys India, commented, “Working and learning from home has created a whole new dynamic in the Indian networking industry. Consumers are now investing not only in higher bandwidth connections but also higher quality routers which enable them to get the best experience out of their devices. For Linksys, India plays a pivotal role in our overall global strategic plans and the E5600-AH AC 1200 router is a reflection of that goal. We specifically had the customer in mind when we wanted to create and design a beautiful, yet affordable, well-functioning router tailor made for average size Indian homes.”



All E-series routers will also have the ability to support EasyMesh by 2021. This means that users can future-proof and expand their home network by adding any other EasyMesh compatible routers.