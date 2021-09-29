LINKSYS INDIA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE E9450 WIFI 6 EASYMESH ROUTER

Linksys announced the launch of Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh router (E9450) in India.

The WiFi 6 standard enables customers to enjoy faster data transfers, increased capacity, better connectivity performance in environments with many connected devices, and improved power efficiency. As the latest WiFi 6 solution for consumers increasingly demanding wireless connectivity needs, the Linksys Dual Band AX5400 WiFi 6 EasyMesh routers are now available to Indian customers in two variants, the E9450 and the E9452 for one and two packs respectively.

Mr. Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Linksys India commented, “Our next generation WiFi 6 routers address the challenges faced by consumers with regard to speed and range. This router is capable to support faster streaming and downloading to client devices that support 160MHz bandwidth. And with its mesh connection capability provides seamless roaming across the home and uninterrupted WiFi, making it an ideal choice for our current work-from-home mode.”

The WiFi 6 Mesh router for consumers who want to optimize their home WiFi experience and coverage. The new E9450 Dual Band WiFi 6 router is Linksys’s latest advanced model under its updated E-series. Enhanced with the latest OFDMA and MU-MIMO in WiFi 6 technology, the router will easily adapt to users’ WiFi needs so that devices will always have a full-strength signal for uninterrupted gaming, streaming and smart home device support.

The E9450 router is also backward compatible so that users can experience the fastest speeds with all existing WiFi enabled devices from smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart home devices and more.

The new E9450 router will offer users faster speed and wider coverage than the standard WiFi 5 routers.

The router targets users who need more capacity with the capability to cover up to 2,500 square feet at speeds up to 5.4 Gbps. The router can also support up to 40 devices, all competing for the same bandwidth, without any interference for continuous 8K video streaming, social media, and uninterrupted use of heavy apps.

Users will also experience E9450’s EasyMesh system – the latest connection technology that was built from the ground up. The new technology allows users to future-proof and expand their home network by adding more nodes to the network.