LingerTech Develops Cloud- Based Technology to Optimize Hotel Processes

The opening of hotel industry in COVID times has led to a change in the way business is being conducted, and also the expectations of consumers. The hotel & travel industry is witching over to contactless experiences thus leading to innovating & adopting technology solutions.

Keeping in tune with the times, LingerTech, a cloud based integrated hospitality management technology start-up has launched a one-shop-solution to optimize entire property management processes. Their package will help small and medium hotels to adopt technology easily and seamlessly. This will enable budget hospitality groups to offer contactless hotel experience to their customers at an affordable cost. LingerTech aims to equip the Indian Hospitality Industry with technology to enable them to meet the “travelling in the COVID era” challenge head-on.

The company is the following digital facilities: self-check-in, check-out, contact-less food menu, contact-less lift operation within the hotel. This Property Management System (PMS) offers digital communication and touch-less support to the hotel staff as well.

The other services included in the technology includes real time inventory & rates management thus increasing the opportunity of maximizing bookings without overbooking errors. With market dynamics changing, the ‘dynamic’ pricing tool helps the hotel to automate the pricing based on availability and seasonality. The hotels can also pre-fix their pricing and this system will do the job as automated.

Moreover, hotel owners can boost their business by using data analytics as a tool and generating comprehensive reports like Lead time, Nationality Breakdown, Room Type Reports, ADR, LOS etc.

According to Sandeep Kumar, Founder, LingerTech, “All reports indicate that Hotels opting to use cloud-based technology PMS will grow by leaps and bounds in India. Technology will be key to the revival of the travel segment, enabling hotels which use it properly to better manage demand generation in an online world and reconnect with their customers. “With rapid changes happening across the industry, our tech solution can be a gamechanger. The industry will have to make quick changes to adapt to this very volatile situation, and keep themselves relevant. Technology is the key to most things now.”

Using Cloud technology, LingerTech offers seamless services in managing all hotel departments like the front office, housekeeping, restaurant, accounts, health clubs, banquets, etc. It also empowers businesses to manage all hotel departments on a single window. Going by the concept of ‘One software, one POC,’ integrated Channel Manager connects with over 400 OTAs, B2B partners, GDS, and more.