LIAN LI Industrial Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of aluminum chassis and PC accessories, announces new prototypes and soon-to-be-released products at the LIAN LI 2021 DIGITAL EXPO 2.0, which premieres In this 3-part series, LIAN LI unveils 2 prototypes with the UNI FAN SL120 INFINITY, and LANCOOL III, and gives detailed updates on 5 upcoming products: Q58, O11 AIR MINI, and A4-H2O, with special guests Der8auer and GGF Events covering the changes made to the O11D EVO and V3000+.

The first prototype is a new addition to the interlocking and daisy-chainable LIAN LI fans, the UNI FAN SL120 INFINITY. Designed around a similar frame as the original SL120, the INFINITY offers a redesigned look with infinity mirrors in each corner of the fan, both front and back.

The new LANCOOL III features hinged glass side panels and shroud panels that extend around the front of the case for easier opening and closing. The front and top panels feature fine mesh for optimal airflow. A modular front IO can easily be relocated to the bottom of the front panel. Inside the case, the top and shroud brackets are now removable and modular to simplify the installation of fans and radiators.

Q58- The Q58 is a small form factor case that offers impressive modularity, radiator support, and cooling performance. Several improvements have been made that benefit both the aesthetic and the functionality of the case, including swappable/reversible mesh and glass panels.

O11 AIR MINI- The O11 AIR MINI is a compact workstation case with a fully meshed front panel, and a meshed top and right-side panel for strong air-cooling performance.

A4-H20 – LIAN LI x DAN Case Collaboration- The A4-H20 is an all-aluminum small form factor case designed in collaboration with DAN Case. The overall appearance of the A4-H2O has been refreshed, following sharper edges and carrying a new style on its own, with front panel IOs and the power button moved to the left side of the case.

O11D EVO- The O11D EVO is a fully reversible case with redesigned top and right side mesh panels. Many features have been improved, such as a new latch to release the toolless radiator bracket beside the motherboard, a revised cable management bar for support of 2 SSDs, and stronger clips to hold the top and bottom radiator/fan mounting brackets, with new bar accessories to transform them into HDD/SSD trays.