LG Launches the Real 8K OLED & Nanocell Television in India

LG Electronics (LG), the world leader in OLED TVs, is raising the bar again in 2020 with 8 new LG OLED models led by two new series – an art-inspired GX Gallery series available in 77 and 65-inch class and the Real 8K 88- inch ZX series. Its unique self-LIT pixel technology makes it indispensable in the high-end/ premium TV category.

The whole new range of 8K and 4K LG OLED & NanoCell TVs are designed to deliver stunning picture quality and innovative design with upgraded performance and artificial intelligence-enabled features that bring movies, sports and video games to life like never before imagined.

At the heart of latest Real 8K TVs are a number of advanced core technologies, most notably the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI 8K Processor. This advanced processor leverages upgraded processing power and artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms to improve on LG’s renowned picture quality, even upscale existing 4K content and enable a host of specialized features for various types of content including movies, games and sports, taking the user experience to new heights.

The Real 8K models, delivering four times more detail than 4K TV, exceed the strict requirements established by the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA) official industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs. The 88 -77 & 65-Size LG models also surpass the measurement criteria recommended by the International Committee for Display Metrology and are among the first to earn the new CTA 8K Ultra HD logo.

LG OLED / NanoCell TVs deliver real 8K resolution, the highest in its class. Contrast modulation is an important parameter for showing real 8K resolution. A lack of Contrast Modulation means that some on-screen images will lack sharpness or clarity. It’s most noticeable when looking at high-frequency edges. Also, using deep learning algorithms, LG 8K TVs transforms 2K or 4K content into the most life-like 8K picture by enhancing detail and definition.