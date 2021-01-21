LG Launches New Ergo Monitor With Ultra Fine Display

LG launched its new range of LG Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K Monitors – 32UN880, that enable the user to customize the workstation the way they want by adjusting the pivot, swivel, extend/retract, height and tilt for improved posture and productivity. The new LG 32UN880 Monitor also comes with an innovative Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp that allows full movement of display for a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup, that further helps to provide next-level efficiency while working for long hours.

At 80.01cm (31.5)and 3840 x 2160 resolution, LG’s new monitors with UHD 4K IPS Display offer exceptional image quality and feature realistic and enhanced color, contrast and clarity at wide angles which lets the user see a clearer lifelike vision of productivity, play and entertain and reimagine new ways of doing work. The new Ergo Monitor comes with HDR10 which helps in exceptional image quality and DCI P3 95% for color accuracy. Interestingly, its compact design takes up very little desk surface and offers easier installation.

Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution also conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable, helping users achieve a clutter-free working experience and environment.

Commenting on the launch, Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics said, “Despite the widespread economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown has significantly increased the amount of time people spend at their desk which has created massive health issues and affected the productivity of employees. We at LG are extremely delighted to announce our new and innovative launch of monitors specially designed to help users experience maximum productivity and efficiency during times like these.