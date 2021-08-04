LG Launches a New Lineup for LG Gram Laptop

LG Electronics (LG) is bringing its lineup of new gram laptops. Ultra-light, ultra-portable and boasting exceptional performance and long battery life, the new models continue the brand’s legacy of go anywhere computing convenience. Stylish new designs and productivity-boosting 16:10 aspect ratio screens add even more value to the company’s versatile solutions.

The diverse lineup includes three exciting new models: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P) and LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P) all with 16:10 aspect ratio screens designed around maximizing work efficiency. Offering more screen real estate than the 16:9 displays found on most laptops, the latest LG grams are able to show more information at any one time.

High-resolution of WQXGA (2560×1600) in gram 17 and gram 16 and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) in gram 14, covering 99 percent (typical) of DCI-P3 color space, the new displays are perfect for entertainment as well as work, delivering stellar picture quality with vibrant, accurate colors, excellent contrast and sharp details. The four-sided super-slim bezel design aids in viewer immersion and contributes to the premium products’ sleeker, more sophisticated look.

Able to meet the needs of the most demanding users, LG gram laptops are Intel Evo Platform verified, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris X Graphics and faster LPDDR4x memory. LG gram models 17Z90P and 16Z90P feature 80Wh high-density batteries to ensure longer periods of use between charges, freeing users from the need to carry a power adapter with them at all times.

Providing a big-screen experience without sacrificing portability, the flagship LG gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 1.35kg. Equally transportable, the new LG gram 16 and 14 tip the scales at just 1.19kg and 999g respectively and are a scant 1.68cm (0.66 inch) thick. Thanks to LG’s ultra-narrow bezels and a hidden hinge design, all three models achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent.

On connectivity front all variants boast of Thunderbolt 4 which can be used to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once and has USB 4 compatibility. The device is charged using USB C type port.

The keyboard and touchpad have also been enlarged for faster, easier typing without compromising the portability of these compact devices. Further all device have SSD storage with an additional expansion slot for user convenience.

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is tested by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability. The new range of gram laptop will be available both in online & offline channel.

Commenting on the occasion, Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India said, “LG Gram has been designed to maximize the usability for the consumers. It is a laptop for multi-taskers, with a superior performance and strong battery life. With our continued focus on providing the most superlative experience for our customers by providing the latest technology that enhances their lifestyle, we believe this new Gram lineup will be setting new goals in the user experience and we are confident our customers will love it.”