LG Announces ‘Together We Can Make Life Better’ Pre-Book Offer campaign with Exciting Deals

LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand announced its latest consumer campaign “Together We Can Make Life Better”, offering exclusive deals and assured gifts of up to INR 35000 for consumers. Under this campaign, consumers can prebook and purchase their favorite LG products sitting at home, coupled with easy finance schemes, cashback, and convenient EMI options, valid till 31st July 2021.

Keeping safety and convenience at the fore front, LG Electronics has taken measures to help customers pre-book their favorite LG product from the safety of their homes. Consumers can visit the dedicated LG website (https://www.lg.com/in/buy-from-home) and register themselves along with the product they wish to buy. LG will also be providing online demo for products, ensuring customers are well informed of their purchase along with cashless payment across various online portals. Once the order has been placed, the product will be delivered at the customer’s doorstep followed by a contactless installation.

Offers and deals under the – ‘Together We Can Make Life Better’ program, apply to all LG consumer electronics products. LG will be providing assured gifts of up to INR 35,000 and cashbacks of up to 17.5%. Consumers can pay only INR 1 and take-home LG home appliances with Easy EMI options. Additionally, consumers looking to upgrade, can benefit from LG’s #UpgradeResponsibly campaign and exchange their old TV to get INR 10,000 off on the purchase of a new one.

Speaking of the initiative Mr Young Lak Kim- MD -LG Electronics India said – As a consumer centric brand,LG has always kept consumer wellbeing as top priority. Owing to the lockdown, we have witnessed increase in consumers demand to upgrade and equip their homes with the latest technology. Addressing this demand, our latest pre-booking offers will enable consumers to purchase their favourite LG product from the safety and comfort of their homes. We are confident that the latest offers for our diverse range of products, will enable consumers to upgrade and enrich their lives.

Customers looking to purchase LG’s premium 55 UHD; Nano cell & OLED TV’s, can benefit from Special Consumer finance offers, wherein, customers can pay 24% & the balance in 24 easy EMI’s (offer valid for select products).